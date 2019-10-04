Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Brady Street Stadium
Last week: West lost at home to state-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy 64-0. Central clipped Burlington on the road last Saturday, 21-14.
Last meeting: Central 45, West 7 (2018)
Overview: The Falcons have not scored since the third quarter of their Week 3 setback at Muscatine, a span of eight-plus quarters. They had only two first downs and 23 total yards last week. Luke Woods-Ford and Kyle Burton have been bright spots on defense, teaming for more than 16 tackles for loss. Central's Sam Strang had five tackles behind the line of scrimmage in last week's win and 17 1/2 for the season. The Blue Devils have won the last three meetings in the series.
