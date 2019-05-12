West Branch High School has selected these outstanding seniors from its graduating class:
Academics
Theodore "Ted" Bridges, child of David and Julie Bridges, plans to major in Environmental engineering at University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Top 3 achievements: Selected to the academic all-state basketball team, class rank: 1 out of 64 and ACT composite score of 31
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One thing I have learned in high school that will stick with me for many years to come is to enjoy life in the present. While obviously very important in high school as you experience many ‘lasts’, I believe this lesson is also a key factor in achieving happiness later in life. For me, this applies to my current life in many ways. While I will likely have personal relationships with teachers/professors in the future, the ones I have now will soon become very distant/nonexistent. As for athletics, this will be the last time I ever play organized sports with friends from childhood. And lastly for my social life, the number of days where I can very easily hang out with my classmates and friends since childhood are slowly diminishing. Enjoying every moment as it comes and goes is very important for happiness and living regret free.
The Arts
Ben Colbert, child of Amy and Mike Colbert, plans to major in Kinesiology at Iowa State University.
Top 3 achievements: Honor Roll every semester, outstanding musician awards all three years of jazz band and 2A champions nine straight show choir competitions
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? The most valuable thing I learned in high school was if you work hard at what you are passionate about, it will change how you perform at your passion and make you appreciate it more. My two favorite activities in high school were track and show choir band. I started track my junior year and was not very fast. I then worked harder at running and lifting, and I am a much better runner because of it, and I also appreciate the process a lot more. I began show choir band in eighth grade and played the guitar. I was an inexperienced guitar player. After many years of hard work, I now play the guitar with ease and even play the guitar blindfolded and behind my head. Finding my passion in life and working hard at it, immersing myself in the process will be something I take with me forever.
Humanities
Riley Vaughan, child of Tom and Vicki Vaughan, plans to major in Biomedical Engineering.
Top 3 achievements: Academic All-State: Volleyball, River Valley Conference All-Conference South Division Team- Volleyball and Academic All-State: Basketball
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? The most salient lesson I have learned in high school is that anything worth doing is worth doing right. Whether I am in the classroom, on the court or field, standing on stage, or even simply interacting with others, I know the time I have to commit to that activity is limited and incredibly valuable. I owe it to my coaches, teachers, teammates, friends, family, and perhaps most importantly myself to put my best foot forward in everything that I do. Investing more than what is expected of me is not only critical to becoming successful, but it has also helped me to become the best version of myself. It can be exhausting to unceasingly give your best effort, but I promise the benefits are well worth it. There are several different facets of my life which are demanding, but I would not trade any of them for the world.
Leadership
Brady Lukavsky, child of Michelle and Josh Lukavsky, plans to major in sport management or physical education at Southeastern Community College.
Top 3 achievements: Academic all-conference in all sports, eing selected a captain in football, basketball, golf and baseball and being chosen president of my senior class for Leader in Me
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Throughout high school, one of the most important things I learned is the value of leadership and service. Helping others will not only impact the lives of others, but myself as well. I had support from my community and family, therefore, I desire to support others.
Math/The Sciences
Logan Norfleet is the child of Gregory Norfleet and Robin Norfleet.
Top 3 achievements: Honor Roll for many semesters, making finals in nearly every show choir competition and helping build two successfully functional robots
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I have learned many things in high school in many different subject areas. However, I believe that the lessons I will take with me come from my time in show choir. My amazing director has taught me many things that did not even have to do with singing and dancing. He taught me how to be a successful leader to myself and to my team. He taught me about passion in the work that I do, whatever the work may be. He taught me the value of teamwork, and how only together can we get the job done right. Most importantly, he taught me to never give up and never be satisfied. Even if life gets you down, you don’t walk away sulking. You have to get back up and stand your ground. These are the life lessons that will continue to help me as I move through my life.
Vocational Education
Emily Harold, child of Scot & Carolyn Harold, plans to major in Agricultural Business and Agricultural Communications at Iowa State University.
Top 3 achievements: Honor Roll, Iowa State FFA Swine Entrepreneurship Winner and Hills Bank Youth Salute Interview Winner
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? During my high school career, I have learned the importance of finding a “tribe” - a group of friends you can rely on every day. High school is a time of constant change. It is a time for maturity to develop, emotions to be all over the place and a packed schedule between school, work, jobs and friends. Establishing a group of friends that you can go to for advice and support is imperative for making the most of your high school years. In addition, having teachers or counselors who support you in all your endeavors will open doors to many opportunities. Having a strong core group of people at school to share my joys and disappointments has been the biggest contribution to my high school success.
Young Journalist
Sarah Cohn, child of Gary and Cathy Cohn, plans to major in Marketing with a minor in art at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Academic All-Conference for volleyball, Honor Roll every semester of high school and Iowa Scholars Award at the University of Iowa
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One thing I will carry with me from high school is never taking time for granted. My senior year especially, I've been so eager to leave and begin the newest chapter of my life, but when my last volleyball game came around, it hit me. After this final semester, I will go from seeing my friends and classmates every day to solely seeing them when we take a weekend trip back home. We only have a limited time together, and when you have the next four years of high school ahead of you, it seems like forever. However, when your last year with one another comes to a close, you will wish you hadn't have taken that particular time for granted.
