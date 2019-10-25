Basics: Approx. 7 p.m., Diedrichsen Field
Last week: West Liberty edged Camanche 21-19 in overtime. Tipton outlasted Louisa-Muscatine 28-14.
Last meeting: West Liberty 33, Tipton 8 (2018)
Overview: This game is for the Class 2A District 5 title. Tipton is situated well to make the playoffs even with a loss while West Liberty likely needs to win to return to the playoffs after reaching the UNI-Dome last year. The Comets have won three straight to put themselves in position. Tipton's defense has been strong since entering district play, allowing an average of 10.0 points per game after yielding 18.3 in non-district play. The Tigers have four backs who have all eclipsed 300 yards this season.
