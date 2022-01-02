 Skip to main content
West Liberty Girls Basketball roster 2021-22
West Liberty Girls Basketball roster 2021-22

West Liberty High School 2021-22 girls basketball team.

West Liberty

#;Name;Ht;Class

1;Sophie Buysse;5'7";9

2;Sammi Goodale;5'6";10

3;Sailor Hall;5'6";12

4;Finley Hall;5'7";11

5;Pearson Hall;5'3";9

10;Brooklyn Buysse;5'7";11

11;Macy Daufeldt;6'0";12

33;Paige Werling;5'6";10

Head Coach: Matt Hoeppner

Assistant Coach: Chris Peterson

Manager: Grace Evans

