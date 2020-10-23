West Liberty upends Mount Vernon in OT

Three consecutive missed point-after attempts proved prominent in Friday’s Class 2A playoff game that was ultimately decided by sophomore JD Seering’s interception in overtime that sealed the 26-20 victory.

The Comets move on to the round of 16 with a 5-2 record. Mount Vernon ended its season 7-2.

In a nip-and-tuck game that was tied at 7 at halftime and at 14 after three quarters, the Comets took a 20-14 lead with 9:37 left in regulation. Jahsiah Galvan raced 46 yards for a score on a 4th-and-1 play, but the PAT kick failed.

The hosting Mustangs answered, though with a score to knot the game at 20 with 2:45 left in regulation. However, Mount Vernon was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the TD and subsequently missed the PAT.

Regulation ended with the game tied at 20.

On its first overtime possession, the Comets faced a 3rd-and-6, but converted a touchdown pass when Caleb Wulf hit senior Lake Newton with the scoring toss. The PAT kick was blocked, setting up Seering’s game-ending pick on the ensuing overtime possession.