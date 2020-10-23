West Liberty upends Mount Vernon in OT

Three consecutive missed point-after attempts proved prominent in Friday’s Class 2A playoff game that was ultimately decided by sophomore JD Seering’s interception in overtime that sealed the 26-20 victory.
The Comets move on to the round of 16 with a 5-2 record. Mount Vernon ended its season 7-2.
In a nip-and-tuck game that was tied at 7 at halftime and at 14 after three quarters, the Comets took a 20-14 lead with 9:37 left in regulation. Jahsiah Galvan raced 46 yards for a score on a 4th-and-1 play, but the PAT kick failed.
The hosting Mustangs answered, though with a score to knot the game at 20 with 2:45 left in regulation. However, Mount Vernon was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the TD and subsequently missed the PAT.
Regulation ended with the game tied at 20.
On its first overtime possession, the Comets faced a 3rd-and-6, but converted a touchdown pass when Caleb Wulf hit senior Lake Newton with the scoring toss. The PAT kick was blocked, setting up Seering’s game-ending pick on the ensuing overtime possession.
Iowa City Regina 42, Wapello 0: Iowa City Regina wasted little time in taking its first step toward a state title-game appearance many are thinking is in the offing. The Regals scored 21 first-quarter points and never looked back, ending the Indians’ season with a 42-0 romp in the Class A playoff contest.
Regina (7-1) upped its margin to 35-0 by halftime. A third-quarter Regina score instituted the running clock that resulted in a scoreless fourth quarter.
Wapello, which lost a 43-16 decision to Regina last month, finished the season with a 4-4 record.
The 42 points is the fewest the Regals have scored since a Week 2 21-20 victory over Clear Lake that followed a 45-13 opening setback to Class 4A Pleasant Valley.
Tipton 18, Mid-Prairie 15: The Tipton Tigers reached the round of 16 for the first time since 2007, going on the road and knocking off the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks Friday night, taking the Class 2A playoff contest by an 18-15 score.
Both teams came into their first meeting of the season with 4-3 records.
