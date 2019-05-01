West Michigan 9-2, Clinton 7-13

Game 1

West Michigan;900;000;0;--;9;9;3

Clinton;000;412;0;--;7;10;2

Arriera, Vasquez (6), Reyes (6) and Proctor. Soriano, Guenther (1), Carter (5) and Banfield. WP -- Arriera (2-1). LP -- Soriano (0-2). Two or more hits -- West Michigan, Ames; Clinton, Scott, Encarnacion, Hollins, Jones. 2B -- West Michigan, Ames, Proctor; Clinton, Sims. HR -- West Michigan, Tuck, Hampton; Clinton, Reynolds. RBI -- West Michigan, Tuck 3, Burks 2, Proctor, Pearce, Ames, Hampton; Clinton, Reynolds 3, Encarnacion 2, Sims, Rivera

Game 2

West Michigan;020;000;0;--;2;5;1

Clinton;340;510;x;--;13;13;0

Vesia, Alexander (4), Wolf (6) and Osborne. Javier, Crosby (2), Chentouf (4) and McMillan. WP -- Alexander (1-0). LP -- Javier (0-2). Two or more hits -- West Michigan, Perez; Clinton, Encarnacion, Scott, Osborne, Rivera. 2B -- Clinton, Scott, Rivera, Encarnacion. HR -- Clinton, Reynolds. RBI -- West Michigan, King; Clinton, Reynolds 4, Osnorne 3, Jones 2, Encarnacion 2, Rivera, Cespedes

Records: West Michigan 11-13; Clinton 13-11

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments