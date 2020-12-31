West Virginia rallies to beat Army 24-21 in Liberty Bowl

Minutes after it ended, the teams became involved in a large brawl on the field, with players punching and kicking one another. Tulsa coach Greg Montgomery said sophomore safety Kendarin Ray, who was helped off the field after being at the bottom of a dogpile during a scrum, was treated for "some sort of concussion."

"I'm not sure what exactly caused that," said Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, who referred to the altercation as a "mosh pit." "It was something before the game, too. We've never had any problem with that the entire season, so I can only guess without seeing the film."

In a video posted from Mississippi State's locker room, Malik Heath joked about kicking a Tulsa player in the facemask.

"The one thing I'll say is our program, our guys, we're a team that are going to stand up for each other and we're going to battle," Montgomery said. "We talk about faith, family, football, and family's going to take care of family. We're a team that has battled all year long. We battled again today. From that standpoint, our guys are going to continue to protect each other and go from there."