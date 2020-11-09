Western Big 6 Conference basketball seasons on hold

It appears as if the Western Big 6 Conference boys and girls basketball seasons, scheduled to start practices on Nov. 16, are on hold for now.
According to Jody Steinke, Quincy High School principal and WB6 president, superintendents from Big 6 schools met last Friday to discuss how to proceed with the much-debated season and opted to hold off on a start.
“Our superintendent just sent the message out today that we're going to follow Illinois Department of Public Health and Gov. Pritzker's recommendations that basketball is a high-risk sport and push it off until later in the school year,” said Steinke.
Steinke said that “the conference would go this way together” and not leave the decisions up to each school.
Information was released Monday in the form of a Tweet from the QHS BASKETBALL account first breaking the news that was later confirmed by Steinke.
However, at least one official from a Quad-Cities school said that decision was not final. Moline athletic director Dick Knar said the topic was scheduled to be taken to the board in a regularly-scheduled meeting set for Monday evening.
However, representatives from other schools in the conference have confirmed that the season will be delayed and games will not start on Nov. 30 as originally scheduled.
This comes just days after league member Alleman announced it was not having a basketball season, following guidelines set by the Catholic Diocese of Peoria.
According to Steinke, teams are allowed to continue with modified workouts, but not official practices. Masks must be worn and contact limited.
More decisions on how the basketball season will be handled could come this afternoon. Rock Island High School athletic director Michelle Lillis said ADs state-wide are scheduled to meet with IHSA officials at 3 p.m.
Lillis said that the IHSA sent out a fact-finding questionnaire last week getting an idea of how schools want to proceed with the basketball season.
Lillis said options were to proceed as scheduled with the Nov. 16 start, delay the start of the season but keep it a winter sport, or move the sport to either the adapted spring or summer seasons.
Of course, there are plenty of issues with any of those options – including sports doubling up seasons and facility issues with games and practices should volleyball and basketball seasons run simultaneously in the spring.
The next IHSA Board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.
The state of basketball in the state has been a raging debate for a few weeks now. On Oct. 27, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his staff reclassified basketball as a high-risk sport just hours before the IHSA convened a board meeting in which it decided to continue the sport on a modified basis for the winter season.
Pritzker followed that with an announcement that because of health concerns basketball would be moved to a spring sport and not played until February.
Since those contradictory announcements from Gov. Pritzker and IHSA officials, schools and/or conferences have been left to decide on how to handle the basketball seasons and the increased possibility of litigation after the governor's decisions.
A number of schools and conferences have already decided to not play basketball as a winter sport, including Chicago Public Schools, Decatur Public Schools, the Catholic Diocese of Peoria and the Catholic Diocese of Rockford.
Last week, the Sherrard High School board voted 4-3 to continue with the basketball season.
This story will be updated as new information is obtained.
