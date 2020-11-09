Western Big 6 Conference basketball seasons on hold

This comes just days after league member Alleman announced it was not having a basketball season, following guidelines set by the Catholic Diocese of Peoria.

According to Steinke, teams are allowed to continue with modified workouts, but not official practices. Masks must be worn and contact limited.

More decisions on how the basketball season will be handled could come this afternoon. Rock Island High School athletic director Michelle Lillis said ADs state-wide are scheduled to meet with IHSA officials at 3 p.m.

Lillis said that the IHSA sent out a fact-finding questionnaire last week getting an idea of how schools want to proceed with the basketball season.

Lillis said options were to proceed as scheduled with the Nov. 16 start, delay the start of the season but keep it a winter sport, or move the sport to either the adapted spring or summer seasons.

Of course, there are plenty of issues with any of those options – including sports doubling up seasons and facility issues with games and practices should volleyball and basketball seasons run simultaneously in the spring.

The next IHSA Board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.