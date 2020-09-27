WESTERN BIG 6 CONFERENCE GIRLS GOLF

Monday: At Saukie Golf Course, Rock Island. There will be a 10 a.m. shotgun start.
Teams to watch: It is very difficult to see anyone other than Quincy coming out on top in the team competition. The Blue Devils have won three straight Western Big 6 Conference team titles, including last year's at Highland Springs Golf Course. The Blue Devils also won the recent Geneseo Invitational by 40 strokes over the hosting Maple Leafs. Sterling was third and Moline fifth. Look for the team race to be similar. ... Only five full teams will compete. Rock Island is only fielding individuals and Galesburg's season has reportedly ended. UT has not had players this year.
Individuals to watch: Quincy returns its top three finishers from last year’s Big 6 meet – defending individual champ Paige Cain, runner-up Laci Novosel and third-place finisher Saya Geisendorfer. … Geneseo returns two 2019 all-conference players in Paige Laingen and Miranda Roemer. … Moline's Kacie Knary, a junior this year, finished ninth last year, earning second-team Big 6 honors. ... Sterling's Maddie Pink and Olivia Schwingle were Top 10 at the Geneseo Invite and could fight for All-WB6 honors that go to the top 12 finishers – top six earn first-team honors and the next six earn second-team honors.
Note: Live scoring will be available on the iWanamaker app.
- Compiled by Tom Johnston
