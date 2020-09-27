WESTERN BIG 6 CONFERENCE GIRLS GOLF

Teams to watch: It is very difficult to see anyone other than Quincy coming out on top in the team competition. The Blue Devils have won three straight Western Big 6 Conference team titles, including last year's at Highland Springs Golf Course. The Blue Devils also won the recent Geneseo Invitational by 40 strokes over the hosting Maple Leafs. Sterling was third and Moline fifth. Look for the team race to be similar. ... Only five full teams will compete. Rock Island is only fielding individuals and Galesburg's season has reportedly ended. UT has not had players this year.