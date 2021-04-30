Western Big 6 softball capsules

Alleman
Coach: Mike Ebner, 14th season
2019 season: 12-23, 3-7 WB6 (5th place); lost 6-0 to Princeton in the 2A Alleman Regional semifinals
Impact players: Kiley McConville, Sr. P/C/IF; Ainsley Herd, Sr. 2B/OF; Avrie Schmidt, Jr. SS
Fresh faces: Katie Brewer, Jr. OF; Brooke Cunningham, So. P/IF; Sara Pickett-Miller, So. P/IF
Coach Ebner's outlook: "It'll be a challenge; Sophie Terronez, one of our seniors who would've been our No. 1 pitcher, injured her knee in basketball and is out. The kids we have are working hard and are going to compete. Putting the pieces together — that's a start."
Galesburg
Coach: Bri Gardner, 1st season
2019 season: 18-17, 5-5 WB6 (tied for 3rd place with Moline); lost 2-0 to Pontiac in the 3A Peoria Notre Dame Sectional semifinals
Impact players: Makayla Huff, Sr. C; Abbi Sammons, Jr. P
Fresh faces: Casey Folger, Sr. IF; Anna Skinner, Sr. IF; Kayla Pendergast, So. P/OF
Coach Gardner's outlook: "We are expecting a rocky start, as most of these girls have not played together in a high school game, but we are expecting our play to consistently get better each game as the girls grow accustomed to playing at this level. We are looking forward to where this season will go."
Geneseo
Coach: Pat Mitchell, 6th season
2019 season: 24-11, 8-5 Northern Illinois Big 12 West (3rd place); lost 4-2 to Pontiac in the 3A Peoria Notre Dame Sectional championship
Impact players: Natalie Baumgardner, Sr. 2B; Anna Narup, Sr. P
Fresh faces: Morgan Bjorkman, Sr. OF; Robyn Nelms, Sr. 1B; Lauren Johnsen, Jr. P/OF; Maya Bieneman, Jr. P/C/IF
Coach Mitchell's outlook: "The most difficult task for this team is creating an identity. We are currently a work in progress; we have to replace eight seniors who would have played a significant role in 2020. The key to our success will be how fast we grow up and realize we are capable of competing in the Western Big 6."
Moline
Coach: Mark Gerlach, 21st season
2019 season: 25-13, 5-5 WB6 (tied for 3rd place with Galesburg); lost 1-0 to Joliet West in the 4A Normal Super-Sectional
Impact players: Suzy Farren, Sr. C/3B; Lindsey Glass, Sr. P/1B; Jordan Johnson, Sr. P/1B/2B; Sierra Marshall, Sr. OF; Ava Michna, Sr. 2B/OF
Fresh faces: Kayla Collins, Jr. P/2B; Kaylie Holtam, Jr. SS; Brenna Ross, So. OF; Macy Walston, So. OF/C
Coach Gerlach's outlook: "My expectations for the year are that we will get better as the season progresses and be competitive in the conference. If we improve like I think we can, I feel we can be a force in the postseason. Like I'm sure all coaches feel, it is hard to predict how the year will go after not playing at all last year."
Quincy
Coach: Darrell Henze, 6th season
2019 season: 16-16, 1-9 WB6 (6th place); lost 16-1 to Rock Island in the first round of the 4A United Township Regional
Impact player: Ella Marks, Sr. C/Utility
Fresh faces: Brynn Krutmeier, Jr. P/1B; Elaina Schreack, So. P/1B
Coach Henze's outlook: "We've got six underclassmen learning as they go along, including two juniors who should play consistently along with three seniors in the mix, but it is the first time playing varsity for two of those three seniors. The Western Big 6 is probably the single toughest conference in the state, so it's all about development for us this season."
Rock Island
Coach: Chris Allison, 7th season
2019 season: 28-5, 10-0 WB6 (1st place); lost 7-2 to Moline in the 4A Normal Community Sectional semifinals
Impact player: Taylor Pannell, Jr. SS/3B
Fresh faces: Cassidy DeMeyer, Sr. OF/3B; Bella Allison, Jr. OF; Campbell Kelley, Jr. P/Utility; Bailey Proffit, Jr. 2B/OF; Sydney Quinones, Jr. 3B/2B; Delia Schwartz, Jr. P/IF; Gabriella Taber, Jr. OF/C
Coach Allison's outlook: "With overlapping sports, it's been weird. We're happy to be playing, but we know at any moment, we can be shut down and miss out on developing these kids. In our program, we talk about playing the game right and doing those things to be in every game, but it's been tough to get any consistency. We're still not there yet."
Sterling
Coach: Becki Edmondson, 7th season
2019 season: 27-4, 9-2 Northern Illinois Big 12 West (1st place); lost 2-1 to Sycamore in the 3A Genoa-Kingston Sectional championship
Impact players: Riley Dittmar, Sr. 2B; Hannah Jacoby, Sr. OF/IF; Amayia Hernandez, Sr. SS; Elizabeth Palumbo, Jr. P/1B
Fresh faces: Brook Borum, Sr. 1B; Katie Dittmar, So. OF; Lauren Jacobs, So. OF; Olivia Melcher, Fr. C
Coach Edmondson's outlook: "We won 10 titles in a row (2010-19) in the NIB-12 West; that was our 'Decade of Dominance' — we even had T-shirts made saying that. Starting off in a new conference is exciting for us, although we're not unfamiliar with it; we already play most of the teams, although not twice in a season. We're very excited to get going."
United Township
Coach: John Alonzo, 24th season
2019 season: 17-14, 6-4 WB6 (2nd place); lost 8-4 to Rock Island in the 4A United Township Regional championship
Impact players: Autumn Lage, Sr. C; Hannah Malmstrom, Sr. 3B; Kyra Schumaker, Sr. SS; Kirsten Webber, Sr. P/1B/OF
Fresh faces: MaKaila Hernandez, Sr. OF/1B; Rachael Winkel, Sr. P/IF/OF; Marilyn Boyer, Fr. C; Kaylie Pena, Fr. P/OF
Coach Alonzo's outlook: "We're just glad to be out there; it's nice to see the field chalked up and get to play games. We had some crossover players from volleyball, so we haven't practiced with our full team yet, plus we've got some kids who are banged up. Once we get some time, I believe we're going to be really good."