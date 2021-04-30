Western Big 6 softball capsules

Impact player: Taylor Pannell, Jr. SS/3B

Fresh faces: Cassidy DeMeyer, Sr. OF/3B; Bella Allison, Jr. OF; Campbell Kelley, Jr. P/Utility; Bailey Proffit, Jr. 2B/OF; Sydney Quinones, Jr. 3B/2B; Delia Schwartz, Jr. P/IF; Gabriella Taber, Jr. OF/C

Coach Allison's outlook: "With overlapping sports, it's been weird. We're happy to be playing, but we know at any moment, we can be shut down and miss out on developing these kids. In our program, we talk about playing the game right and doing those things to be in every game, but it's been tough to get any consistency. We're still not there yet."

Sterling

Coach: Becki Edmondson, 7th season

2019 season: 27-4, 9-2 Northern Illinois Big 12 West (1st place); lost 2-1 to Sycamore in the 3A Genoa-Kingston Sectional championship

Impact players: Riley Dittmar, Sr. 2B; Hannah Jacoby, Sr. OF/IF; Amayia Hernandez, Sr. SS; Elizabeth Palumbo, Jr. P/1B

Fresh faces: Brook Borum, Sr. 1B; Katie Dittmar, So. OF; Lauren Jacobs, So. OF; Olivia Melcher, Fr. C