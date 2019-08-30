Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Coan Field

Last year: Western Dubuque 10-3; Clinton 3-6

Last meeting: Western Dubuque 45, Clinton 7 (2018)

Overview: The Bobcats were state runner-up in Class 3A a year ago. They return quarterback Calvin Harris (2,280 passing yards, 27 TDs), tailback Jake Hosch (878 yards, 11 TDs) and receiver Payton Quagliano (30 receptions, 357 yards). Clinton finished last season with five straight losses. The River Kings are expected to start five or six sophomores.

