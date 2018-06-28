Western Illinois University has announced staff reductions through June 30, 2019.
At a special meeting Thursday morning in Macomb, Western's board approved eliminating 62 vacant faculty positions open due to retirements and resignations, according to interim provost and vice president for academic affairs Kathy Neumann.
Additionally, layoff notices will be sent Friday to 24 faculty member — seven of whom are tenured — and two non-faculty members within Academic Affairs.
It was not announced which faculty members will be affected at Western's Quad-Cities campus in Moline and at the main campus in Macomb.
The staff authorization approved by the board Thursday morning allows Western to follow layoff procedures set forth within the University Professionals of Illinois 4100 Western Illinois Chapter agreement.
The layoff notices, which provide a one-year advance notice, will be sent in accordance with the agreement and any mutually agreed upon extensions. The last date of employment is dependent upon the dates outlined within the agreement.
"Making decisions that affect our employees are incredibly difficult," said Western board chair Cathy Early. "This directive we are putting forth to university leadership is not a decision we have made lightly, as these decisions affect people, and we realize that at a later date there may be other employee groups affected by layoffs."
Early said Western is realigning its resources to further build upon programs "that are highly sought after by our students and employers. "The current realities facing public higher education call for realignment," she said.
According to Early, while Western can no longer be all things to all people its mission and its students' academic progress will not be compromised by Thursday's decisions.
Western president Jack Thomas said the university plans another announcement on July 16.
"As the state returns to what we hope is an era of fair and predictable funding, Western is making greater investments in high demand programs," Thomas said. "Western remains committed to addressing the needs of our community, our region and beyond, and accommodating public demand by providing affordable, quality educational opportunities."
Al Bowman, executive director of the Illinois Board of Higher Education, said Western's initiatives for future growth align with his organization's statewide strategic plan for higher education.
