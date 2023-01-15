Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging: COVID is here to stay

The infectious disease caused by a virus remains a fixture of everyday life.

Thousands of infections and hundreds of deaths are still reported daily nationwide. Though the numbers are lower than they were at the height of the outbreak, they remain high enough to cause concern.

In 2023, COVID likely will cement itself a seasonal virus-one that circulates in the fall and winter like influenza and the common cold. COVID infections already are rising, and doctors expect the increase to continue now that winter has officially arrived.

What’s become clear about COVID is that it might never stop spreading. There’s a good chance the virus will mimic the flu and other respiratory diseases and come around every fall and winter.

“Even though restrictions have been lifted and it feels like we’re in a much different place, there is still a worldwide pandemic.”

For more information regarding this topic please go to http://dph.illinois.gov/covid19

Join us for a COVID-19 test drive-up event

We will be distributing free Siemens CLINITEST (4-Pack) test kits. Quantity is limited.

WHEN: Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon or until all kits are distributed

WHERE: Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging at 729 34th Ave., Rock Island.

CURBSIDE: Pull into the front parking lot along 34th Avenue. No need to get out of your car. Please check our Facebook page or call 309-793-6800 prior to Jan. 19 to ensure we received the test kits before traveling to our office.