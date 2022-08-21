Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging: Open Enrollment is Almost Here

At Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging (WIAAA), Certified SHIP Counselors are available to talk with you about meeting your drug coverage needs and help you save money. WIAAA provides help with insurance counseling (Original Medicare/Medicare Advantage Plans).

What is SHIP? SHIP is a state and federal program with a mission to provide local health insurance counseling to individuals with Medicare and their family. SHIP counselors are not connected to any insurance company or health plan, so unbiased information is given.

A SHIP counselor helps to explain Medicare, compare plans, answer questions, and enroll participants into Medicare Part D plans/Medicare Advantage plans. SHIP counselors provide you with all the options and help you make the choice that is the best for your health and financial situation.

Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (Medicare Part D) and Medicare Advantage Plans (Medicare Part C) can change their premiums, deductibles, drug co-pays, in network doctors/hospitals, and drug formulary yearly.

To make things easier, you can schedule an appointment with a SHIP counselor.

Please contact Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging in Rock Island at 309-793-6800 to schedule an appointment starting Sept. 6.