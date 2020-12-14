What Deere & Co.'s restructuring means

Deere & Company is restructuring its business to become leaner, more nimble and more focused on the use of technology in agriculture.

Two Deere executives recently spoke about that "smart industrial redesign," and continued investments in precision agriculture technology and what it means for Deere employees.

“You think of 1848 to today, that same core footprint of Deere has gone through multiple generations of technology creating new opportunity for folks all across the board. We’re adding the next generation capabilities into what Deere can offer," said Cory Reed, president of Deere’s ag and turf division and large and precision ag.

THE FUTURE OF PRECISION AG

Farmers can now precisely control seeding and how much fertilizer or herbicide used to maximize output and yield of their harvested crop. Increased cellular connectivity, 4G LTE; onboard computers; and advanced machine learning drove innovations in the last five to seven years, said Jahmy Hindman, chief technology officer.