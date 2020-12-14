What Deere & Co.'s restructuring means

Deere & Company is restructuring its business to become leaner, more nimble and more focused on the use of technology in agriculture.
Two Deere executives recently spoke about that "smart industrial redesign," and continued investments in precision agriculture technology and what it means for Deere employees.
“You think of 1848 to today, that same core footprint of Deere has gone through multiple generations of technology creating new opportunity for folks all across the board. We’re adding the next generation capabilities into what Deere can offer," said Cory Reed, president of Deere’s ag and turf division and large and precision ag.
THE FUTURE OF PRECISION AG
Farmers can now precisely control seeding and how much fertilizer or herbicide used to maximize output and yield of their harvested crop. Increased cellular connectivity, 4G LTE; onboard computers; and advanced machine learning drove innovations in the last five to seven years, said Jahmy Hindman, chief technology officer.
While Deere could have developed its See & Spray technology in-house — when a camera can determine if a plant is a weed or crop, and spray it with the right product — acquiring Blue River Technologies in Silicon Valley accelerated its capability. The technology can reduce the use of herbicides by up to 90% — boosting profitability and improving the environmental sustainability of a farmer’s land.
While producers can’t control the weather, technology can help them reduce costs by controlling practically everything else. That’s the aim of an exact emerge machine.
The price tag is higher, but Deere officials said technology offers cost savings that means a Deere machine “pays for itself,” Reed said.
PRIDE ON THE LINE
Deere Harvester Works in East Moline shifted to produce the new X9 combine last year for 2020’s production capacity.
“Our workforce gives us the idea on the line of how to improve it, putting their ideas on a board that says ‘if we do this, we can create higher productivity in our facilities’ and what you see is every year those facilities getting better and better, and the workforce is a major part of it," he said.
GROWTH IN PARTS SALES
Deere offers new technology for older lines of Deere equipment, rather than restricting it to the newest machines. Reed noted during Deere’s August 2020 earnings call that nearly all of the company’s advanced precision features saw higher customer take rates than previous years.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity for Deere because we are the market leader that has the largest installed base of equipment out there, and we can help those customers unlock value faster by not having to buy a new machine; they can buy a fraction and get significant portion of the value of the newest machines,” he said.
SMART INDUSTRIAL REDESIGN
There have been two rounds of voluntary buyouts in the past year, and layoffs as part of what Deere calls smart industrial redesign. By eliminating layers and forming small working teams, employees are more empowered and can pivot and respond quicker to the marketplace, officials said. That will be needed as technology continues to speed up nearly all aspects of life.
Hindman said looking forward, Deere’s technology “is going to make our producers the most efficient and the most sustainable at their craft and their business as possible. That’s a win for them. If we’re successful with that, it’s successful for us as a company and a community.”
