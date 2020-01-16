What do the candidates say?

JOE BIDEN
- Increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour
- Create good union jobs that build the middle class
- Reverse Trump’s tax cuts for the super-wealthy and corporations
- Eliminate special tax breaks that reward special interests
- Get rid of the capital gains loophole for multi-millionaires
- Enforce existing trade laws
- Protect and strengthen Social Security
- Stop companies from classifying low wage workers as managers in order to avoid paying overtime
PETE BUTTIGIEG
- An estimated $400 billion tax cut via expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit to increase incomes by estimated average of $1,000 per year for 35 million American families
- Raise minimum wage to $15
- Capital gains tax on the top 1% of all earners
- Eliminate Trump tax cuts on the wealthy
- $430 billion invested in affordable housing
- $200 billion over a decade to retrain workers who lost their jobs
- Opposed Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade agreement
- Carbon tax
AMY KLOBUCHAR
- Increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour
- Increase the minimum wage for federal contractors to $15 an hour
- Close the carried interest and big oil loopholes
- Direct the Department of Justice to update its guidelines to ensure aggressive enforcement of antitrust laws
- Establish portable, worker-owned UP Accounts for retirement savings
- Eliminate Trump tax cuts that benefit the wealthy
BERNIE SANDERS
- Establish an annual tax on the extreme wealth of the top 0.1 percent of U.S. households
- Increase the tax rate to 2 percent on individuals whose net worth is from $50 to $250 million
- Eliminate Trump tax cuts that benefit the wealthy and corporations
- End special tax breaks on capital gains and dividends for the top 1%
- Cap consumer loans and credit cards rates at 15 percent across all financial institutions
- Deny federal contracts to companies that pay poverty wages, outsource jobs overseas, engage in union busting, deny good benefits, and pay CEOs outrageous compensation packages
- Double union membership within four years
- Revise trade deals to prevent the outsourcing of American jobs and raise wages
- Deny federal contracts to corporations that outsource American jobs
ELIZABETH WARREN
- “Ultra-millionaire” wealth tax: 2% annual tax on 75,000 families with $50 million or more in wealth
- Leader of Tax Filing Simplification Act of 2017, which would simplify and decrease costs of filing taxes
- Raise minimum wage to $15
- "Excessive Lobbying Tax" would tax firms that spend firms that spend more than $500,000 on lobbying
- 7% corporate tax on every dollar above $100 million in corporate profits
- Eliminate Trump tax cuts on the wealthy