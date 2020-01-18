What do the candidates say?

JOE BIDEN
- Immediately end the separation of parents from their children and reunite families
- End prolonged detention
- Reinstate DACA and protect Dreamers
- Implement effective border screening
- Ease restrictions on those seeking asylum
- End the "Muslim ban"
- Create a roadmap to citizenship for nearly 11 million undocumented people already in the U.S.
- Reform the visa and temporary visa programs
- Double the number of immigration judges, court staff and interpreters
- Offer a $4 billion aid package to Central America to address the root causes of immigration
PETE BUTTIGIEG
- Open a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented people.
- Create a new "National Office of New Americans" to support immigrants and refugees
- Reform employment-based visa system "informed by labor market needs"
- End family separation and reunite separated families
- Welcome at least 125,000 refugees in first year of presidency and minimum of 95,000 refugees
- Create an "independent immigration court system"
- End “Muslim ban”
AMY KLOBUCHAR
- End the separation of children from parents at the border and reunite families
- Pass the DREAM Act and reinstate DACA, which includes protections for minor children brought to the U.S.
- Provide a pathway to citizenship for the current 11 million undocumented immigrants
- Reopen international U.S. citizenship and immigration services offices.
- Pass comprehensive immigration reform
BERNIE SANDERS
- Decriminalize immigration and demilitarize the southern border
- End the separation of children from parents at the border and reunite families
- Provide a path to citizenship within five years for 11 million undocumented immigrants already in the U.S.
- Reinstate DACA and immediately offer citizenship to 1.8 million eligible Dreamers
- Stop deportations until an audit of past practices and policies is completed
- End the "Muslim ban"
- End for-profit detention centers
- Immediately stop construction of the wall
- Break up ICE and Customs and Border Protections agencies
ELIZABETH WARREN
- Decriminalize migration
- Separate law enforcement from immigration enforcement
- Eliminate private detention facilities
- Create independent Article I immigration courts
- End “Muslim ban”
- Welcome in at least 175,000 refugees annually by end of first term
- Provide a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented people
- Create “Office of New Americans” for new immigrants
- Restore and increase aid to Central America to at least $1.5 billion annually