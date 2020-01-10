What do the candidates say?

Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Health-care priority is to rebuild and protect the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
- Plan would cost about $750 million to subsidize a Medicare option.
- Would allow people to keep private insurance policies, expand health care coverage for low-income families, and expand access to health care when it is most needed.
- Would lower drug prices by forcing pharmaceutical companies to negotiate with Medicare and allow customers to buy drugs from other countries to expand competition
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Co-wrote 2019 Medicare For All bill, which would create a single-payer, national health insurance program to provide everyone in America with free comprehensive health care coverage.
- The bill's key points focus on no networks, no premiums, no deductibles, no co-pays and no surprise bills.
- Medicare coverage would be expanded and improved to include dental, hearing, vision, long-term care, in-patient and out-patient services, mental health and substance abuse treatment, reproductive and maternity care, and prescription drugs.
- Would make sure no one pays more than $200 a year for medicine by capping what Americans pay for prescription drugs under Medicare for All.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg, South Bend, Ind.
- Calls his health care plan “Medicare for All Who Want It.” It would include a “public option" that would start a long-term “glide path” to single-payer without eliminating private insurance.
- Government option would automatically enroll the uninsured, with others having the option to join.
- Those who choose not to enroll in coverage could be forced to pay a premium. Plan caps the cost of the premium at 8.5% of income.
- Plan would cost an estimated $1.5 trillion.
Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Would transition American health care to Medicare For All in the next four years.
- Would use executive actions to lower prices of several pharmaceutical drugs held under patent.
- In time, would expand Medicare to everyone over 50.
- Estimates the plan would cost $20.5 trillion over a decade. Would fund plan through existing taxes on businesses as well as new taxes, including a wealth tax on millionaires and billionaires.
Minn. Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Supports adding a public option to the Affordable Care Act in order to expand Medicaid and Medicare.
- Would work to bring down pharmaceutical prices.
- Supports lowering the Medicare age to 50.
N.J. Sen. Cory Booker
- Supports Medicare for All in addition to universal paid family and medical leave.
- Would lower prescription drug costs by allowing Medicare to negotiate lower prices and import drugs from Canada and other countries.
- Would take patents away from drug companies that sell the same medicine for less in other countries.
- Would lower the Medicare age to 50.