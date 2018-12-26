Collage

With the inaugural Quad-City Unity Pride Week kicking off Friday and culminating Saturday, June 9, with the first-ever Quad-Cities Pride Parade, eight Quad-Citians in the LGBTQ community shared slices of their journeys and what pride means to them. 

This doesn't fit as an entertainment story, but there's a reason it's on this list: It's the story I'm most proud of telling in 2018. Ahead of the inaugural Quad-City Unity Pride Week which culminated with the first Quad-Cities Pride Parade in June, I interviewed eight Quad-Citians in the LGBTQ community and shared slices of their journeys— in their own words — that centered around what pride means to them. They each had something different to say. My hope is that the story, at the least, let Quad-City residents who are part of the LGBTQ community say what they wanted to say and, maybe, as those profiled said, served as a reminder that love conquers hate.

