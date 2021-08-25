What Rock Island County schools received in COVID-19 funding

About $145.7 billion in federal funding has been awarded to U.S. schools through COVID-19 relief. More than $94 million is for Rock Island County public schools.
1. Rock Island
Total: $35,371,757
Per student: $5,635.14
2. Moline-Coal Valley
Total: $26,695,943
Per student: $5,690.31
3. East Moline
Total: $15,471,955
Per student: $5,690.31
4. United Township
Total: $6,731,034
Per student: $3,947.82
5. Silvis
Total: $2,551,561
Per student: $3,993.05
6. Riverdale
Total: $2,396,870
Per student: $2,073.42
7. Rockridge
Total: $2,289,129
Per student: $2,147.40