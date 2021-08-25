 Skip to main content
What Rock Island County schools received in COVID-19 funding
  • Updated
About $145.7 billion in federal funding has been awarded to U.S. schools through COVID-19 relief. More than $94 million is for Rock Island County public schools.

1. Rock Island

Total: $35,371,757

Per student: $5,635.14

2. Moline-Coal Valley

Total: $26,695,943

Per student: $5,690.31

3. East Moline

Total: $15,471,955

Per student: $5,690.31

4. United Township

Total: $6,731,034

Per student: $3,947.82

5. Silvis

Total: $2,551,561

Per student: $3,993.05

6. Riverdale

Total: $2,396,870

Per student: $2,073.42

7. Rockridge

Total: $2,289,129

Per student: $2,147.40

8. Carbon Cliff-Barstow

Total: $1,973,119

Per student: $7,362.38

9. Hampton

Total: $591,213

Per student: $2,593.04

