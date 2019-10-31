The vibe at one of Bettendorf’s newest restaurants is as fresh as its name.
Inside Freshii, 5009 Competition Drive, Bettendorf, a bright minimalist interior of natural wood, white walls and green accents is a perfect complement for the fresh and healthy menu offerings prepared daily.
Jake Eikenberry, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Courtney, said he’s experienced a great response from the community since opening a few months ago.
“Things are going very well,” said Eikenberry, 29, a graduate of Bettendorf High School.
“We’ve actually had quite a few teachers come in here,” said Eikenberry. “It’s fun looking back and talking to them about it.”
The Bettendorf ties are important to the University of Iowa graduate with a major in health and human physiology, as is the philosophy of Freshii, a Toronto, Ontario-based company with restaurants in more than 85 cities spanning 20 countries. The Bettendorf Freshii is only the second in Iowa.
The company’s mission is “to help citizens of the world live better by making healthy food convenient and affordable.”
That has resonated with local customers who have stopped in the restaurant to try the company’s signature bowls, wraps, burritos, salads, smoothies, soups and juices.
“Everything is made in house,” Eikenberry said. “And everything is made fresh every single day.”
He said popular bowl items at the Bettendorf store include Teriyaki Twist (brown rice, edamame, crispy wontons, broccoli, carrots, cucumber, green onions, sesame seeds, teriyaki sauce) and Buddha’s Satay (rice noodles, broccoli, carrots, cabbage, crispy wontons, green onions, spicy peanut sauce). Customers have an a la carte option of adding a protein choice of chicken, steak, tofu or falafel, and kale or quinoa as a base.
There are choices for every palate, he said.
“Our food touches all bases in terms of what people are interested in,” Eikenberry said.
While Freshii appeals to a younger generation looking for healthy fast food, and often vegetarian or vegan options, Eikenberry said he sees a lot of retirees coming in, especially in the early hours of the day. And its location in the shadow of the sprawling TBK Bank Sports Complex, has brought in a lot of athletes for before- and after-workout food and smoothies.
The restaurant’s convenient location, in the growing retail and restaurant complex off Middle Road and Interstate 80, also makes it a good stop for those seeking a quick, nutritious breakfast before hitting the road. The breakfast menu includes grilled breakfast burritos, egg pockets, Greek yogurt parfaits and breakfast bowls such as Huevos (scrambled egg and kale, avocado, aged cheddar, black beans, salsa fresca, fiery BBQ sauce) and Green Eggs & Kale (scrambled egg and kale, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, broccoli, red pepper sauce).
Customers can download an easy-to-use Freshii app and place their order online for a specific time to be picked up. The restaurant also provides catering services that offer salads, wrap platters and sides such as fruit and “vegii” platters, chips and guacamole, and the restaurant’s “energii bites.”
Freshii’s corporate values, which include the “Mission Green” slogan, also fit in with Jake and Courtney’s personal beliefs about protecting the environment. All of the company’s packaging is made from biodegradable corn and potato resin or is easily recyclable.
“It was just an easy brand to get attracted to,” he said.
He invites Quad-City residents to stop in and get a taste of what Freshii offers.
“It’s the new kind of healthy food,” he said.
What’s New at the BBN? Is a column provided by the Bettendorf Business Network.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.