What's new at the BBN? 'The Art of Travel' show at Beréskin

Three members of the Downtown Bettendorf Business Women are collaborating to present an exhibit of artwork next month that will take visitors to travel destinations near and far.
“The Art of Travel” will open on Friday, March 6, at Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy and run through March 26. Works by gallery owner Pat Bereskin will be featured as well as paintings by Brad Bisbey and Robert Zeidler, photography by Heidi Brandt, and works by others. The final lineup was still being determined as of last week.
The show will be sponsored by Wave Maker Travel LLC, a new agency specializing in booking cruises, whose manager/travel advisor is Terri Brown. Online promotion and graphics support is being handled by Cari Henson, owner of 5o2 Creative, a graphic design business located within the gallery. Henson does the web design for Beréskin and Wave Maker and recently set up an online store for the gallery.
Bereskin, Henson and Brown met through the Downtown Bettendorf Business Women. Henson has served as the organization’s facilitator since it was founded several years ago.
The three business women recently sat around the conference table at Beréskin Gallery and spoke about their unique collaboration:
PAT BERESKIN
Having a travel-themed art show is a first for Bereskin, who has traveled extensively in Europe, including Italy, France and the Mediterranean.
“It’s something new; we’ve never done it,” the well-known artist and art educator said of the show.
Artist Bob Zeidler, whose work is regularly displayed at the gallery, was the inspiration, Bereskin said.
“He and his wife went to Greece and he did a series of watercolors,” Bereskin said. “There is nothing more I would like than have someone come in and buy one of Bob’s pieces, give it to their wife or partner and say, ‘We are going on a trip here’.” Or to buy a painting as a memento of a special trip, she added.
This is the perfect time of the year to have a travel-themed show, she said, because this is when people think about their travel plans.
TERRI BROWN
It’s “wave season” in the cruise business, said Brown, and that translates to great deals being offered by cruise lines through April as they try to book their ships for the rest of the year.
Brown took her first cruise 30 years ago and “fell in love with it.” Now a cruise veteran, she says her personal favorite location is the southern Caribbean, particularly Antigua, with its 364 beaches.
She said she was inspired to start a business after meeting other business women through the downtown group.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and I thought, ‘why not?’” she said. “The DBBW inspired me to do what I love.”
Her job at the Bettendorf Business Network, where she is administrative assistant, also provides many positive role models for a new business owner.
She has been building up her business through networking, word of mouth, Facebook and her website. She is eager to plan your cruise, from start to finish.
CARI HENSON
Henson, who has been a graphic designer for 26 years, is providing the web design and graphic support services for Brown through her business, 502 creative.
She bills herself as a one-stop shop for creative needs, including both print and digital design for anything from ads to direct mail, collateral and logos, to websites and email blasts.
She began her career in Minneapolis with a large agency, doing marketing and advertising work for major national and international brands, including Northwest Airlines.
“Since I’ve been on my own, I work with small businesses and I love it,” she said. “I love being able to work directly with business owners. My benefit to them is I have an understanding of how things work in marketing and advertising because I worked with the large agencies.”