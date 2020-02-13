What's new at the BBN? 'The Art of Travel' show at Beréskin

“It’s something new; we’ve never done it,” the well-known artist and art educator said of the show.

Artist Bob Zeidler, whose work is regularly displayed at the gallery, was the inspiration, Bereskin said.

“He and his wife went to Greece and he did a series of watercolors,” Bereskin said. “There is nothing more I would like than have someone come in and buy one of Bob’s pieces, give it to their wife or partner and say, ‘We are going on a trip here’.” Or to buy a painting as a memento of a special trip, she added.

This is the perfect time of the year to have a travel-themed show, she said, because this is when people think about their travel plans.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

TERRI BROWN

It’s “wave season” in the cruise business, said Brown, and that translates to great deals being offered by cruise lines through April as they try to book their ships for the rest of the year.

Brown took her first cruise 30 years ago and “fell in love with it.” Now a cruise veteran, she says her personal favorite location is the southern Caribbean, particularly Antigua, with its 364 beaches.

She said she was inspired to start a business after meeting other business women through the downtown group.