SPORTS ON TV
HORSE RACING: Saratoga Live, Shine Again Stakes, 3 p.m., FS2
GOLF: European PGA Tour, Fiji International, first round, at Natadola, Fiji, 7 p.m., GOLF
MLB: Regional coverage, Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees OR Toronto at Oakland (2:30 p.m.), Noon, MLB; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., WQAD 8-3; Miami at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., MLB; Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m., NBCSCH; Colorado at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., FSM; Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLB
SOCCER: International Champions Cup, Arsenal vs. Chelsea, at Dublin, 2 p.m., ESPN2; International Champions Cup, Benfica vs. Olympique Lyonnais, at Faro-Loulé, Portugal, 3 p.m., ESPNEWS; MLS, All-Star Game, MLS All-Stars vs. Juventus, at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
WNBA: New York at Connecticut, 6 p.m., NBA; Phoenix at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., NBA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.