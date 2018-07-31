SPORTS ON TV

HORSE RACING: Saratoga Live, Shine Again Stakes, 3 p.m., FS2

GOLF: European PGA Tour, Fiji International, first round, at Natadola, Fiji, 7 p.m., GOLF

MLB: Regional coverage, Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees OR Toronto at Oakland (2:30 p.m.), Noon, MLB; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., WQAD 8-3; Miami at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., MLB; Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m., NBCSCH; Colorado at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., FSM; Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLB

SOCCER: International Champions Cup, Arsenal vs. Chelsea, at Dublin, 2 p.m., ESPN2; International Champions Cup, Benfica vs. Olympique Lyonnais, at Faro-Loulé, Portugal, 3 p.m., ESPNEWS; MLS, All-Star Game, MLS All-Stars vs. Juventus, at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

WNBA: New York at Connecticut, 6 p.m., NBA; Phoenix at Las Vegas, 9 p.m., NBA

