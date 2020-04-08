What’s your jam?

Looking for new tunes or books while you #stayathome? We’re asking folks in the arts community to tell us about their go-to tunes and what they’re currently reading. (If you are interested in sharing what you're reading or listening to, email Laura Anderson Shaw at landerson@qconline.com.)

This week’s jams and reads are courtesy of St. Ambrose University music professor Bill Campbell, who also is a composer and music director.

When he isn't playing his own music, his top tunes are: “Initiate,” by GoGo Penguin; “Sisyphus,” by Andrew Bird; “Fists of Fury,” by Kamasi Washington; “We Move Lightly,” by Dustin O'Halloran; “The Shape of Water,” by Alexandre Desplat; and “China Cat Sunflower/I Know You Rider,” by Grateful Dead.

Campbell is reading “Leadership in Turbulent Times,” by Doris Kearns Goodwin, and “Storytelling for Social Justice: Connecting Narrative and the Arts in Antiracist Teaching,” second edit

