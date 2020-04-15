What’s your jam?

Looking for new tunes or books while you #stayathome? We’re asking folks in the arts community to tell us about their go-to tunes and what they’re currently reading. (If you are interested in sharing what you're reading or listening to, email Laura Anderson Shaw at landerson@qconline.com.)
This week’s jams are courtesy of Brian Baxter, executive Director Quad City Symphony Orchestra.
“I am so excited about the season we've put together for next year at the Symphony, so I've been putting these tracks on rotation as I #stayathome,” he said. The tracks include Ludwig van Beethoven's “Symphony No. 9,” Sergei Prokofiev's “Second Piano Concerto,” Gustav Mahler's “Symphony No. 1,” and John Adams’ “Short Ride in a Fast Machine.”
