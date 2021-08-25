What schools in the Mississippi Athletic Conference received in COVID-19 funding

About $145.7 billion in federal funding has been awarded to U.S. schools through COVID-19 relief. More than $110 million is for public schools in the Mississippi Athletic Conference*.
1. Davenport
Total: $74,996,122
Per student: $4,894.03
2. Muscatine
Total: $13,706,513
Per student: $2,783.05
3. Clinton
Total: $12,685,503
Per student: $3,581.45
4. Bettendorf
Total: $5,914,594
Per student: $1,214.75
5. Central DeWitt
Total: $2,039,822
Per student: $1,239.26
6. Pleasant Valley
Total: $1,429,229
Per student: $272.55
*Data for North Scott was not available