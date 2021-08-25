 Skip to main content
What schools in the Mississippi Athletic Conference received in COVID-19 funding
About $145.7 billion in federal funding has been awarded to U.S. schools through COVID-19 relief. More than $110 million is for public schools in the Mississippi Athletic Conference*.

1. Davenport

Total: $74,996,122

Per student: $4,894.03

2. Muscatine

Total: $13,706,513

Per student: $2,783.05

3. Clinton

Total: $12,685,503

Per student: $3,581.45

4. Bettendorf

Total: $5,914,594

Per student: $1,214.75

5. Central DeWitt

Total: $2,039,822

Per student: $1,239.26

6. Pleasant Valley

Total: $1,429,229

Per student: $272.55

*Data for North Scott was not available

