What to watch the first week of the NCAA tournament

The 2020 NCAA tournament was wiped out by the coronavirus, robbing the sports world of one of its greatest spectacles.

After a chaotic season through a pandemic, March Madness is back.

You know the players are ready. So are the coaches. The fans, too.

This year's bracket will be like no other, played entirely in Indiana over a span of three weeks.

There's no Duke, no Kentucky, but plenty of new favorites and upstarts who have waited a long time for their chance.

To get you ready, we've got a rundown of the teams, players and games to watch for when the bracket fires up with the First Four Thursday in Bloomington:

THE FAVORITES

• Gonzaga. Wire-to-wire No. 1 pursuing the perfect 1976 Indiana Hoosiers.

• Illinois. Tough, talented, loaded. Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn may be the bracket's best 1-2 punch.

• Baylor. Shooters everywhere, tenacious on D, lost once all year.

• Michigan. Wolverines have done great things in a short period under Juwan Howard. Hopefully Isaiah Livers' foot injury won't cause them problems.