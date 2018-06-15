It must not be that difficult to come up with ideas for a TV show.
Save for a few truly inventive ideas in the past 20 years or so — “Breaking Bad,” “The Sopranos,” maybe the early seasons of “Survivor,” though now it has become a trope of itself — most show ideas are familiar. Medical drama, police drama, legal drama, family drama, crime drama, workplace drama, political drama … eventually this list of talking points duplicated to find comedy in each topic.
To be sure, these genres must each have had a progenitor; even “Breaking Bad” did not spring fully formed from Vince Gilligan’s head. If you find yourself saying, “Hey, this show sure looks familiar,” chances are good that you’ve seen it, or something very much like it, Perhaps it had a different name, or used different landmarks as a backdrop, but each of these types has had a predecessor, and once there was one, more would surely follow.
Medical dramas explored cities — “Trapper John, M.D.” who jumped from the Korean War (“M*A*S*H,” sort of) to San Francisco; “Chicago Hope,” “Code Black” (Los Angeles), “St. Elsewhere” (Boston and, later, the mind of an autistic child) — or they narrowed focus — differential diagnostics (“House”), emergency department (“E.R.”), surgery (“Grey’s Anatomy,” and “The Good Doctor”).
Police dramas sprouted specialties. Homicide (“Columbo,” “Homicide: Life on the Street”); forensics (the “CSI” franchise, “Dexter” — sort of). Then genres began to merge: medical examiners worked with the police (“Quincy M.E.,” “Body of Proof,” “Rizzoli & Isles,” “iZombie,” “Rosewood”); police merged with legal drama (“Law & Order” and all its successive ilk). And variations on a theme can inspire new genres. “24” and its counterterrorism angle might have brought about the wave of the hero genre (though the type has its roots firmly in the medical drama). “Homeland” may offer a complicated look at world politics, but there’s also “S.W.A.T.,” “9-1-1,” “SEAL Team,” and “Valor” — even “Chicago Fire” and “Station 19.” Lest we forget the de facto Marvel and DC comics characters; these are often the very definition of hero, albeit the “super” variety, with special powers and great responsibilities and stuff.
While still working on the genre blending — police meets musical in “Cop Rock” (not good!); relationship drama meet musical in “Glee” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (good!) — television has honed its creative storytelling. “This Is Us”: family drama with non-sequential storytelling; you know what’s going to happen, you just don’t know how or when it’s going to happen; “24”: police drama with time elongated so one hour that passes really is one hour; “The Wire”: police drama that follows one case from five perspectives, showing the interconnectedness of several moving parts.
And nothing beats quirk for standing out from the pack. “Northern Exposure”(medical drama in Alaska) fairly rested on its quirky laurels for its success, as did “Ally McBeal” and several other David E. Kelley-penned shows of the late 1980s and ’90s. “Glee” creator Ryan Murphy followed suit with that show and several others in his oeuvre, and “Gilmore Girls,” in addition to great writing and spot-on portrayals of the mother-daughter complexities, found much of its charm in the oodles of quirk around every Stars Hollow Bend.
Television will continue to look to the past and tinker with what has worked before to come up with new ideas. “The Walking Dead” may have been the first show dramatizing a zombie apocalypse, but even that had outside source material, and counts a handful of zombie shows to have sprung up in its wake, including a prequel. And who knows if Kurt Sutter didn’t have “CHiPs” in mind, along with “Hamlet,” when he created “Sons of Anarchy”?
So what’s the point of this discussion of TV formulas? ABC is about to add to a tried and true trope this week, the buddy cop model. It comes in all forms: rookie cop/grizzled veteran, by-the-book straight arrow/retirement-ready but secretly corrupt role model, goofball joker/serious taskmaster.
“Take Two” is opting for the spritely female who’s not even a cop paired with a strictly solo male private investigator, the can’t-fail, will-they, won’t-they setup. Sam Swift (Rachel Bilson, “Hart of Dixie” [“Northern Exposure” in Alabama]) is as an actress on a popular cop show whose televised meltdown sends her to rehab. Eddie Valetik (Eddie Cibrian, “Rosewood” [“Dexter” without all the serial killing]) reluctantly allows her to shadow him as she researches a comeback role. If it sounds a bit like “Castle,” where the serious NYPD homicide detective let the famous writer shadow her as the subject of his books, then it should come as no surprise that the two shows are from the same team.
“Take Two” has two strikes against it: a formulaic premise and a forgettable June premiere. Then again, it may defy the odds — “Castle” did, and Bilson has at least half the charm that “Castle” star Nathan Fillion does. “Take Two” premieres at 9 p.m. Thursday on ABC.
What else is new?
A few shows return for second, third, even fourth seasons this week. Sunday sees the premiere of the second season of “Claws” (crime drama meets workplace drama). Quirky characters populate this South Florida strip mall fixture, which stars Niecy Nash, Dean Norris, Carrie Preston and Judy Reyes; it airs at 9 p.m. on TNT.
Also Sunday, it’s the return of Showtime’s “The Affair” (family drama told in four perspectives), starting its fourth season. It’s quite clear that this particular affair has ripples that never disappear; the show, starring Dominic West, Maura Tierney, Ruth Wilson and Joshua Jackson, sets its rendezvous at 8 p.m. on Showtime.
And finally Sunday, the third and final season of “Shades of Blue” (police drama with corruption), which stars Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta, begins at 9 p.m. on NBC.
And on Wednesday, two shows make their third-season debuts. “Queen of the South”(crime family drama with a female boss), starring Alice Braga and Natalie Chaldez, leads the pair at 8 p.m., followed by “Shooter” (police/hero drama) starring Ryan Phillippe and Omar Epps, airing at 9 p.m., both on USA.
