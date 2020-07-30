What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

Country Financial donates to fund
Country Financial representatives Mitch Dietrich, Michael Schumacher and Dwight Swartz of Bettendorf have donated $4,500 to Trinity Healthcare Crisis Fund (UnityPoint Health System) as part of the Country Financial Operation Helping Heroes program.
The money will be used to buy necessary medical supplies.
“It’s more important now to support your local community and we want to thank the Quad Cities medical workers for their service,“ Dietrich said.
Country Financial will donate more than $3 million in 2020 to organizations and programs that support first responders, health care workers and active duty service members, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.”
The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active duty service members, veterans and their families. In 2019, Country Financial expanded the program and donated $700,000 to about 500 first responder and military organizations.
Library offers basics of Online Self-Defense
Internet scams and crime is continually becoming more sophisticated and the Bettendorf Public Library is providing tools for digital users to protect themselves.
The library will host Online Self-Defense at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, as a virtual event through GoToMeeting. This event is free but does require registration. Registration can be made by visiting http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/4442017 or by calling 563-344-4179.
Online Self-Defense is designed to help participants become a good digital citizen, create strong passwords, and discover what steps to take to help avoid cyberattacks. This unique program will include information from technology and library experts to help strengthen digital users as more of our lives move online. Topics discussed will include online privacy and security as well as how to prevent yourself from being hacked.
Anyone interested in attending can find out more through the Bettendorf Public Library’s website at https://www.bettendorflibrary.com or by calling 563-344-4179.
Criswell Street road closure
On July 22, a road closure at Criswell Street between Valley Drive and Colonial Avenue/180th Street began. This area will be closed to all traffic for base repairs and asphalt resurfacing. During this time, traffic will be detoured to Middle Road via Hopewell Avenue or Valley Drive and Crow Creek Road. The schedule for this work is weather dependent and should continue for approximately two weeks.
For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
Continuing road construction
The following areas of road construction continue throughout the city of Bettendorf. For more information, contact the Bettendorf Public Works Department at 563-344-4055.
- Stage 2 and 3 of the 18th Street Reconstruction: Continuing until approximately mid-September, the 18th Street reconstruction project will continue with one-way traffic being allowed southbound on 18th Street for the remaining stages of the project. Northbound traffic will be detoured to 23rd Street. On street parking will not be allowed within the project limits until project completion.
- Middle Road P.C. Concrete Rehabilitation: Continuing through mid-August, Middle Road will be under construction between Belmont Road and Woodfield Drive. The work will consist of full depth concrete patching and storm intake reconstruction. Construction will be phased in two stages. The first stage will close the two westbound (north) lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the eastbound (south) lanes. The second stage will close the two eastbound (south) lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the reconstructed westbound (north) lanes. The start date and duration of the project is dependent on weather.
- Middle Road Resurfacing: Middle Road will be under construction between Devils Glen Road and Belmont Road until July. The work will consist of asphalt resurfacing with construction phased in two stages. Each stage will close two lanes with two-way traffic being moved to the other two lanes.
- Pleasant Drive: Reconstruction of Pleasant Drive between Hollow View Drive and Greenfield Road continues. Pleasant Drive will be closed and constructed in two stages. During each stage of closure it will be necessary for residents on the affected stage to park outside of the construction zone. Reconstruction is expected to continue for approximately three months.
- Queens Drive: Reconstruction of Queens Drive between Greenbriar Drive and Plymouth Drive continues. Queens Drive will be closed and constructed in four stages. During each stage of closure it will be necessary for residents on the affected stage to park outside of the construction zone. Reconstruction is expected to continue until the end of July.
