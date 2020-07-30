What's going on in Bettendorf, LeClaire, Pleasant Valley and Riverdale

The library will host Online Self-Defense at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, as a virtual event through GoToMeeting. This event is free but does require registration. Registration can be made by visiting http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/4442017 or by calling 563-344-4179.

Online Self-Defense is designed to help participants become a good digital citizen, create strong passwords, and discover what steps to take to help avoid cyberattacks. This unique program will include information from technology and library experts to help strengthen digital users as more of our lives move online. Topics discussed will include online privacy and security as well as how to prevent yourself from being hacked.

Anyone interested in attending can find out more through the Bettendorf Public Library’s website at https://www.bettendorflibrary.com or by calling 563-344-4179.

Criswell Street road closure

On July 22, a road closure at Criswell Street between Valley Drive and Colonial Avenue/180th Street began. This area will be closed to all traffic for base repairs and asphalt resurfacing. During this time, traffic will be detoured to Middle Road via Hopewell Avenue or Valley Drive and Crow Creek Road. The schedule for this work is weather dependent and should continue for approximately two weeks.