What's going up? Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee is building a bakery and a regional pharmacy at 3860 Elmore Avenue, in the former Gordman's.

According to a building permit issued by the city of Davenport on Feb. 9, the 34,007 square-foot bakery includes a new kitchen, storage spaces and other working space. The building permit estimated the costs at $375,000.

Hy-Vee is also building a regional pharmacy at the same location, according to a building permit also issued Feb. 9.

It is a 24,466-square-foot space that will include a pharmacy, conference room, processing area, and offices. The building permit estimated the cost at $300,000.

A spokesperson for Hy-Vee did not respond to a request for comment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0