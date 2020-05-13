What's opening in Scott and Muscatine county?

Reynolds cautions

"It also strongly encourages all vulnerable Iowans, including those with preexisting medical conditions and those older than 65, in all counties of the state to continue to limit their activities outside of their home, including their visits to businesses and other establishments and their participation in gatherings of any size and any purpose." -- Gov. Kim Reynolds

What does the data say?

Reynolds announced the plan on a day when the number of deaths in Iowa related to COVID-19 continued to climb. Statewide, there were 17 new COVID-related deaths, continuing the deadliest seven-day stretch since the virus was confirmed in Iowa in early March.

The state has averaged 12.4 deaths over the past seven days. That average does not include the high-water mark of 19 deaths reported on May 5.

Reynolds and a state public health department spokeswoman said deaths are a “lagging indicator,” meaning typically the most severe effects of the virus do not display until seven to eight days after being diagnosed.

On Wednesday, 388 Iowans were hospitalized due to the virus, 36 admitted in the past 24 hours.

