What's opening up in Iowa?

Open May 28*

Bars

Wineries

Breweries

Distilleries

Social/Fraternal clubs

*At 50% capacity and with attendees keeping 6-feet of distance.

Open June 1*

Outdoor performance venues

Casinos

Bowling alleys

Amusement parks

Skating rinks

Skate Parks

Outdoor playgrounds

*Gatherings of more than 10 people will be allowed, if:

Public health measures are implemented

Attendance is limited to 50% of venue capacity

Attendees maintain 6-feet of distance

"This also allows practices, games, and competitions for youth and adult baseball, softball, and individual sports such as running, biking, swimming, tennis, and golf to resume with appropriate public health measures in place." -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Moratorium on foreclosures/evictions to end

On June 1, the moratorium on residential foreclosures and evictions will end. The state is formulating a plan to help Iowans adversely impacted by the order. Reynolds said details will be announced later this week.

