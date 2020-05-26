What's opening up in Iowa?

Open May 28*
Bars
Wineries
Breweries
Distilleries
Social/Fraternal clubs
*At 50% capacity and with attendees keeping 6-feet of distance.
Open June 1*
Outdoor performance venues
Casinos
Bowling alleys
Amusement parks
Skating rinks
Skate Parks
Outdoor playgrounds
*Gatherings of more than 10 people will be allowed, if:
- Public health measures are implemented
- Attendance is limited to 50% of venue capacity
- Attendees maintain 6-feet of distance
"This also allows practices, games, and competitions for youth and adult baseball, softball, and individual sports such as running, biking, swimming, tennis, and golf to resume with appropriate public health measures in place." -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Moratorium on foreclosures/evictions to end
On June 1, the moratorium on residential foreclosures and evictions will end. The state is formulating a plan to help Iowans adversely impacted by the order. Reynolds said details will be announced later this week.
