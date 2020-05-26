What's opening up in Iowa?
What's opening up in Iowa?

  • Updated
  • 0

Open May 28*

082218-big-story-winery-007

The bar and wine tasting area at the Tycoga Vineyard and Winery, located along Highway 61, north of DeWitt at the intersection of HWY61 and 195th Street. Iowa wineries can reopen June 1, at 50% capacity.
031920-Virtual-Happy-Hour-003

Ryan Burchett co-owner of the Mississippi River Distilling Company & Cody Road Cocktail House and National Sales Director Sean McQueen talk to the nearly 1,600 people logged on to a Virtual Happy Hour Thursday March 19, 2020. The distillery can reopen to customers at 50% capacity on Thursday.

  • Bars

  • Wineries

  • Breweries

  • Distilleries

  • Social/Fraternal clubs

*At 50% capacity and with attendees keeping 6-feet of distance.

Open June 1*

040120-qc-nws-playgrounds-005

The playground equipment at Jefferson Park in Bettendorf is wrapped in caution tape after widespread concerns over COVID-19 virus. Iowa playgrounds can reopen June 1.
041720-qc-nws-gambling-01.JPG

Rhythm City Casino Resort's in Davenport with an empty parking lot, April 16, 2020. That could change June 1, when Iowa casinos are allowed to reopen.

  • Outdoor performance venues

  • Casinos

  • Bowling alleys

  • Amusement parks

  • Skating rinks

  • Skate Parks

  • Outdoor playgrounds

*Gatherings of more than 10 people will be allowed, if:

  • Public health measures are implemented
  • Attendance is limited to 50% of venue capacity
  • Attendees maintain 6-feet of distance

"This also allows practices, games, and competitions for youth and adult baseball, softball, and individual sports such as running, biking, swimming, tennis, and golf to resume with appropriate public health measures in place." -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Moratorium on foreclosures/evictions to end

On June 1, the moratorium on residential foreclosures and evictions will end. The state is formulating a plan to help Iowans adversely impacted by the order. Reynolds said details will be announced later this week.

