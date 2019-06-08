Steamwheelers 58, Bismarck 20

Late Friday

Bismarck;0;13;7;0--20

QC 'Wheelers;14;27;3;14--58

First quarter

QC: Keyvan Rudd 21 pass from E.J. Hilliard (Jacob Stytz kick), 10:33

QC: Hilliard 4 run (Stytz kick), 2:46

Second quarter

QC: Carlos Wiggins 4 pass from Hilliard (Stytz kick), 11:24

QC: Kewan Alfred 47 fumble recovery return (Stytz kick), 7:17

B: Frederick Abraham 30 pass from Tasleem Wilson (Cody Barber kick failed), 5:46

QC: Quinton Pedroza 25 pass from Hilliard (Stytz kick), 4:20

QC: Rudd 13 pass from Hilliard (Stytz kick failed), 0:48

B: Abraham 20 pass from Wilson (Barber kick), 0:34

Third quarter

B: Abraham 15 pass from Wilson (Barber kick), 10:25

QC: Stytz 29 field goal, 3:18

Fourth quarter

QC: Hilliard 5 run (Stytz kick), 10:45

QC: Hilliard 9 run (Stytz kick), 0:54

;BIS;QC

First downs;11;18

Rushing yds.;16-18;12-42

Passing yds.;199;200

Passing C-A-I;16-27-1;14-28-0

Sacked-yds.;1-5;1-7

Kick returns;9-153;4-22

Fumbles-lost;5-4;1-1

Penalties-yds;11-74;5-54

RUSHING: BIS, Tasleem Wilson 12-11, Eric Lauderdale 1-8, Frederick Abraham 2-1, Juwan Lewis 1-(2); QC, E.J. Hilliard 7-28, Zavier Steward 4-12, Quinton Pedroza 1-2.

PASSING: BIS, Wilson 16-27-1-199; QC, Hilliard 14-28-0-200.

RECEIVING: BIS, Abraham 5-94, Ricardo Johnson 4-48, William Gibbs 3-27, Lewis 3-16, Lauderdale 1-14; QC, Pedroza 5-84, Steward 5-57, Keyvan Rudd 2-34, Dannon Cavil 1-21, Wiggins 1-4.

KICK RETURNS: BIS, Gibbs 3-62, Lauderdale 3-50, Abraham 3-41; QC, Rudd 1-20, Pedroza 1-14, Danzel McDaniel 2-(12).

INTERCEPTIONS: QC, Antonio Marshall 1-0.

FUMBLE RECOVERIES: BIS, Iveni Ngauamo 1-0 (forced by LaTreze Mushatt 1); QC, Kewan Alfred 1-47, Marshall 1-10, La'Kel Bass 1-0, Anthony Pruitt 1-0.

SACKS: BIS, Keevin Austin 1-7; QC: Alfred 1-5.

TFLs: BIS, Austin 1-7, Mushatt 1-2; QC, Alfred 2-6, Howard Stephens 1-16, Bass 1-9, Malik Duncan 1-1.

MISSED FGs: BIS, Cody Barber 2 (45, 61); QC, Jacob Stytz 2 (37, 26).

BLOCKED KICKS: None.

Attendance: 3,492.

