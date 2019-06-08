Steamwheelers 58, Bismarck 20
Late Friday
Bismarck;0;13;7;0--20
QC 'Wheelers;14;27;3;14--58
First quarter
QC: Keyvan Rudd 21 pass from E.J. Hilliard (Jacob Stytz kick), 10:33
QC: Hilliard 4 run (Stytz kick), 2:46
Second quarter
QC: Carlos Wiggins 4 pass from Hilliard (Stytz kick), 11:24
QC: Kewan Alfred 47 fumble recovery return (Stytz kick), 7:17
B: Frederick Abraham 30 pass from Tasleem Wilson (Cody Barber kick failed), 5:46
QC: Quinton Pedroza 25 pass from Hilliard (Stytz kick), 4:20
QC: Rudd 13 pass from Hilliard (Stytz kick failed), 0:48
B: Abraham 20 pass from Wilson (Barber kick), 0:34
Third quarter
B: Abraham 15 pass from Wilson (Barber kick), 10:25
QC: Stytz 29 field goal, 3:18
Fourth quarter
QC: Hilliard 5 run (Stytz kick), 10:45
QC: Hilliard 9 run (Stytz kick), 0:54
;BIS;QC
First downs;11;18
Rushing yds.;16-18;12-42
Passing yds.;199;200
Passing C-A-I;16-27-1;14-28-0
Sacked-yds.;1-5;1-7
Kick returns;9-153;4-22
Fumbles-lost;5-4;1-1
Penalties-yds;11-74;5-54
RUSHING: BIS, Tasleem Wilson 12-11, Eric Lauderdale 1-8, Frederick Abraham 2-1, Juwan Lewis 1-(2); QC, E.J. Hilliard 7-28, Zavier Steward 4-12, Quinton Pedroza 1-2.
PASSING: BIS, Wilson 16-27-1-199; QC, Hilliard 14-28-0-200.
RECEIVING: BIS, Abraham 5-94, Ricardo Johnson 4-48, William Gibbs 3-27, Lewis 3-16, Lauderdale 1-14; QC, Pedroza 5-84, Steward 5-57, Keyvan Rudd 2-34, Dannon Cavil 1-21, Wiggins 1-4.
KICK RETURNS: BIS, Gibbs 3-62, Lauderdale 3-50, Abraham 3-41; QC, Rudd 1-20, Pedroza 1-14, Danzel McDaniel 2-(12).
INTERCEPTIONS: QC, Antonio Marshall 1-0.
FUMBLE RECOVERIES: BIS, Iveni Ngauamo 1-0 (forced by LaTreze Mushatt 1); QC, Kewan Alfred 1-47, Marshall 1-10, La'Kel Bass 1-0, Anthony Pruitt 1-0.
SACKS: BIS, Keevin Austin 1-7; QC: Alfred 1-5.
TFLs: BIS, Austin 1-7, Mushatt 1-2; QC, Alfred 2-6, Howard Stephens 1-16, Bass 1-9, Malik Duncan 1-1.
MISSED FGs: BIS, Cody Barber 2 (45, 61); QC, Jacob Stytz 2 (37, 26).
BLOCKED KICKS: None.
Attendance: 3,492.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.