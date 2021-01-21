Where can I get a COVID-19 test in the Quad-Cities?

Need to be tested for COVID-19? Here are your options in the Quad-Cities:
TestIowa site at NorthPark Mall: A COVID-19 testing site at the former Sears Automotive site in the NorthPark Mall parking lot is for Iowa residents only. An appointment is required. Visit testiowa.com to be screened and make an appointment.
Illinois State Testing Sites: For Illinois residents only, the closest daily sites are in Rockford and Peoria, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing for details.
A temporary testing site will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 21-22 and Jan. 26 and 28 at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. For additional temporary sites, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites for dates/places.
A health care center: Call your doctor, or to find a provider, visit genesishealth.com/virtual, unitypoint.org/quadcities/find-a-doctor.aspx, chcqca.org/covid-19-chc-updates, or https://findahealthcenter.hrsa.gov/. An appointment is required.
Convenient care clinics: An appointment is required.
- Genesis Health System Convenient Cares: https://www.genesishealth.com/care-treatment/convenientcare-emergency-services/convenient-care/walk-in/
- UnityPoint Health – Trinity Express Cares: https://www.unitypoint.org/quadcities/walk-in-care.aspx
- Community Health Care, Inc.: 563-336-3000
- Amana Care Clinic: https://www.amanacareclinic.com/
- Milan Medical Group: http://www.milanmedicalgroupqc.com/
- Henry-Hammond Hospitals and Clinics: https://www.hammondhenry.com/covid/covid-screening
- Just 4 Kids Urgent Care: https://www.j4kidsurgentcare.com/
CVS: Some CVS pharmacies offer testing. Visit cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing to find one near you. An appointment is required.
Walgreens: Some pharmacies offer testing: Visit walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing to find a location near you. An appointment is required.
Hy-Vee: Some pharmacies offer testing. Visit hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/services/covid-19-testing to register and make an appointment.
Quad-Cities VA Clinic: Testing is limited to military veterans at the clinic, 2826 W. Locust St., Davenport. Call 563-332-8528 for more information and an appointment.
Medical laboratories: GS Labs Testing, 5250 Elmore Ave., Davenport, offers testing by appointment. Call 563-316-0134.
AmiCare Pharmacy: The Bettendorf pharmacy offers tests for some patients. To see if you qualify visit amicarepharmacy.com or call 563-344-7450.
For more information:
Together QC: togetherqc.com/covid-19-testing/
Rock Island County Health Department: richd.org, and follow the health department on Facebook
Scott County Health Department: scottcountyiowa.gov/health/covid19
U.S. Department of Health & Human Services: hhs.gov/coronavirus/community-based-testing-sites