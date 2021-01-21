Where can I get a COVID-19 test in the Quad-Cities?

Need to be tested for COVID-19? Here are your options in the Quad-Cities:

TestIowa site at NorthPark Mall: A COVID-19 testing site at the former Sears Automotive site in the NorthPark Mall parking lot is for Iowa residents only. An appointment is required. Visit testiowa.com to be screened and make an appointment.

Illinois State Testing Sites: For Illinois residents only, the closest daily sites are in Rockford and Peoria, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing for details.

A temporary testing site will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 21-22 and Jan. 26 and 28 at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. For additional temporary sites, visit dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites for dates/places.