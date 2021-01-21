Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccination in the Quad-Cities?

Scott County
COVID-19 vaccinations remain in short supply in Scott County. Vaccinations are only available for Phase 1A - frontline healthcare workers and long-term care residents only.
How will you know when it's your turn? The health department will share information on its website, social media pages, and with local media, community partners, and healthcare providers.
The county expects to begin Phase 1B vaccinations around February 1. According to the state Department of Public Health, that will be for people ages 75 or older, and:
- Individuals with disabilities living in home settings whom are dependent on attendant care staff, and their attendant care staff, if not otherwise vaccinated under Phase 1a.
- Correctional facility staff and individuals incarcerated, including state and city or county operated facilities.
- Staff of and individuals living in congregate settings including shelters, sober living homes, behavioral health treatment centers, and detention centers. However, college dormitories are not included as part of Phase 1B.
- Where public health data indicates outbreaks or clusters of disease among food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing workers whom work in or live in congregate settings that do not allow for social distancing. For example, working in a meatpacking or manufacturing production line or migrant workers whom live in bunkroom style housing.
- PK-12 school staff, early childhood education, and childcare workers. Sub-prioritization should consider persons who work with younger and at-risk children in care, to better ensure child-wellbeing and mitigate impact to parent workforce.
- First responders (e.g., firefighters, police officers, and dependent adult abuse and child welfare social workers).
- Scott County Health Department will be utilizing these prioritization guidelines to identify the populations vulnerable to high risk of exposure or severity of illness to provide vaccination while supply of vaccine remains low.
Phase 1C will include people 65-74 years of age, people 18-64 with medical conditions that make them high risk, and other essential workers as yet undefined by the state.
Phase 2 is everyone else, and a date to begin vaccinations has not yet been set.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Phase 1A vaccinations for frontline healthcare workers and long-term care residents is underway. Phase 1B vaccinations have also started for healthcare workers and people ages 65 or older.
The full Phase 1B rollout begins Jan. 25 and includes: Residents ages 65 and frontline essential workers: police officers, firefighters, educators, food processing and agricultural workers, manufacturing workers, corrections officers and inmates, U.S. Postal workers public transit employees, grocery store workers and day care staff.
Where can these groups get vaccinated?
Jewel-Osco pharmacies in East Moline, Moline and Silvis are offering the Moderna vaccination for health care workers now, make an appointment at albertsons.com/covidclinic. Starting Jan. 25, people in the Phase 1B group can also make appointments at albertsons.com/covidclinic for vaccinations at Jewel-Osco pharmacies.
The Rock Island County Health Department holds socially distanced drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Phase 1A and 1B only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction, 4015 78th Ave., Milan. Vaccine supplies at this point are limited.
Who's next?
Phase 1C will include people 65-74 years of age, people 18-64 with medical conditions that make them high risk, and other essential workers as yet undefined by the state. When Phase 1C will begin is unknown at this time.
Phase 2 will be everyone else. When those vaccinations will start is unknown at this time.
For more information:
Together QC: togetherqc.com/vaccination
Rock Island County Health Department: richd.org and follow the health department on Facebook
Scott County Health Department: scottcountyiowa.gov/health/covid19 and follow the health department on Facebook
Illinois Department of Public Health: dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccine-distribution
Iowa Department of Public Health: https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus/IDAC External Link
U.S. Department of Health & Human Services: hhs.gov/coronavirus/community-based-testing-sites