Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccination in the Quad-Cities?

Phase 1C will include people 65-74 years of age, people 18-64 with medical conditions that make them high risk, and other essential workers as yet undefined by the state.

Phase 2 is everyone else, and a date to begin vaccinations has not yet been set.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY

Phase 1A vaccinations for frontline healthcare workers and long-term care residents is underway. Phase 1B vaccinations have also started for healthcare workers and people ages 65 or older.

The full Phase 1B rollout begins Jan. 25 and includes: Residents ages 65 and frontline essential workers: police officers, firefighters, educators, food processing and agricultural workers, manufacturing workers, corrections officers and inmates, U.S. Postal workers public transit employees, grocery store workers and day care staff.

Where can these groups get vaccinated?