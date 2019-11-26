Where to write

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. 711 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C., 20510; 202-224-2152; 1504 3rd Ave., Suite 227, Rock Island, 61201; 309-786-5173; visit durbin.senate.gov/contact/
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., 524 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C., 20510; 202-224-2854; visit duckworth.senate.gov/content/contact-senator/
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., 1233 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C., 20515; 202-225-5905; 2401 4th Ave., Rock Island, 61201; 309-786-3406; visit bustos.house.gov/contact/