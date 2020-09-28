 Skip to main content
White Sox capsule
  • Updated
Chicago White Sox

Record: 35-25 (third in AL Central)

Playoff seed: No. 7

Manager: Rick Renteria (fourth season)

Projected rotation: RHP Lucas Giolito (4-3, 3.48 ERA, 97 Ks), LHP Dallas Keuchel (6-2, 1.99, 42 Ks), RHP Dylan Cease (5-4, 4.01, 44 Ks) or RHP Dane Dunning (2-0, 3.97, 35 Ks)

Top hitters: 1B José Abreu (.317, 19 HRs, 60 RBIs, .987 OPS), SS Tim Anderson (.322, 10, 21, 45 runs, .886 OPS), LF Eloy Jiménez (.296, 14, 41), 2B Nick Madrigal (.340, 0, 11), CF Luis Robert (.233, 11, 31)

Top relievers: RHP Alex Colomé (2-0, 0.81 ERA, 12 saves), RHP Matt Foster (6-1, 2.20), LHP Aaron Bummer (1-0, 0.96), LHP Garrett Crochet (0-0, 0.00), LHP Jace Fry (0-1, 3.66), RHP Codi Heuer (3-0, 1.52, 1 save), RHP Evan Marshall (2-1, 2.38)

Oakland Athletics

Record: 36-24. (first in AL West)

Playoff seed: No. 2

Manager: Bob Melvin (10th season)

Projected rotation: LHP Jesus Luzardo (3-2, 4.12 ERA, 59 Ks), RHP Chris Bassitt (5-2, 2.29, 55 Ks), LHP Sean Manaea (4-3, 4.50, 45 Ks) or RHP Mike Fiers (6-3, 4.58)

Top hitters: 1B Matt Olson (.195, 14 HRs, 42 RBIs, .734 OPS), SS Marcus Semien (.223, 7, 17, .679 OPS), LF Robbie Grossman (.241, 8, 22, .826 OPS)

Top relievers: RHP Liam Hendriks (3-1, 1.78 ERA, 14/15 saves), LHP Jake Diekman (2-0, 0.42)

