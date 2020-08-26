White Sox hit 4 more homers, rip Pirates 10-3

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

José Abreu homered again, Dallas Keuchel followed Lucas Giolito's no-hitter with six dominant innings, and the surging Chicago White Sox pounded the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-3 on Wednesday for their ninth win in 10 games.

Abreu's 12th home run and seventh in five games, a two-run shot in the seventh, was Chicago's fourth of the game and broke it open. Eloy Jiménez slugged a three-run homer, Danny Mendick lined a two-run drive and Edwin Encarnacion added a solo shot for Chicago, which leads the AL with 60 home runs.

Yoán Moncada doubled twice and Luis Robert and Nomar Mazara had RBIs.

Keuchel (5-2) allowed two runs on four hits and struck out seven in his third straight win. The veteran left-hander worked briskly in a quick turnaround on a warm afternoon after Giolito shut down Pittsburgh 4-0 in the first no-hitter of the pandemic-delayed year on Tuesday night.

Heyward sits as Cubs lose: Niko Goodrum hit a two-run double to cap Detroit's five-run sixth inning, and the Tigers held on for a 7-6 victory over the Chicago Cubs.