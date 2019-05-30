Whitewater Junction, at 17th Street and 18th Avenue in Longview Park, is open from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.
It features a zero-depth to 9-foot pool, four waterslides (including a tube slide), two drop slides, and a slide for toddlers.
Admission is $9, free for children 2 and younger who are accompanied by an adult.
A free spray park also is available in Rock Island at Schwiebert Riverfront Park on the riverfront between 17th and 20th streets. It is open daily from sunrise until 10 p.m.
For more information, call 309-732-7946 or visit rigov.org or its Facebook page.
