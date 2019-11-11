Locations all over the Q-C, including East Moline, Moline, Rock Island, Bettendorf and Davenport.

Whitey's Pumpkin Pie Shake is a pumpkin shake taken to the next level. That's because it's made with Whitey's Graham Central Station Ice Cream, which is graham cracker-flavored ice cream with graham cracker swirled throughout, according to the Whitey's website.

It is literally pumpkin pie a la mode, blended into a shake.

For this shake, Graham Central Station is mixed with Whitey's “pumpkin topping,” which was concocted by Norma Tunberg, a former co-owner, more than 40 years ago. The result is topped with whipped cream and spices.

The best bites are filled with delicious chunks of Graham Central Station. It's like Ben & Jerry's-style ice cream, but better, and it will leave you scraping the bottom of the cup with your spoon. 

