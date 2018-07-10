Adam Laubenthal, an incoming senior at Davenport Assumption High School, has been selected as a senator for American Legion Boys Nation in Washington, D.C., from July 20-27.
Boys Nation is an annual American Legion program that includes civic training, leadership development and a focus on Americanism. Laubenthal will be joined by Jack Lauer of Pleasantville High School in representing Iowa at Boys Nation.
Laubenthal of Davenport has held the positions of chairman of the county convention and supervisor on the county board of supervisors at Iowa Boys State. At Assumption, he is a member of the Student Council, vice president of Young Americans for Freedom and a member of the National Honors Society. He is actively involved in wrestling, mock trial, rugby and academic decathlon.
He aspires to attend the Air Force Academy with plans of becoming a mechanical or aeronautical engineer.
