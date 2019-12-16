Who's in the news? Alexis Ryckaert

Alexis Ryckaert of Taylor Ridge has been selected as the recipient of the Ed Greelegs Scholarship from Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois.

This scholarship, open to students from Illinois or those studying in Illinois, is an opportunity for the students to receive financial assistance while obtaining a first-hand experience in Durbin’s Washington, D.C., office. The program was created in honor of Durbin’s former chief of staff who died in March 2017 due to complications with Parkinson’s disease.

Ryckaert is a senior at Augustana College in Rock Island, pursuing degrees in political science and English. Prior to arriving in Washington, she spent a year interning at MetroLINK in Moline and three years at the Milan Hy-Vee.

On campus, she serves as the co-chair of the Political Science Student Advisory Council and has participated in study abroad programs to Brazil and India. She hopes to use the insight gained from her internship in Washington for the betterment of her hometown.

