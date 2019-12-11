Who's in the news? Bryn Callahan

Rock Island County 4-H member Bryn Callahan of Moline has received an Emerald Level Leadership Award in the communication division honored in the area of community service.
For his award, Bryn may choose either a $1,000 scholarship or a trip to National 4-H Congress in Atlanta.
Bryn’s service projects relate to alleviating hunger in his community and include planning, prepping, and serving meals; organizing food packaging events; making weekend snack packs; and preparing meals for the homeless shelter.
He also coordinated a club project which improved the Black Hawk Historic Site. As a participant of Speaking for Illinois 4-H, he introduced urban youth to food production. Bryn wants a career in law.
“4-H has provided me a way to not only learn about different areas but to actually DO the work of the project, whether that’s making furniture for my family, wiring a room, speaking with legislators, or organizing and implementing plans to help those who experience hunger in my community,” he said.