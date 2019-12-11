Who's in the news? Bryn Callahan

Rock Island County 4-H member Bryn Callahan of Moline has received an Emerald Level Leadership Award in the communication division honored in the area of community service.

For his award, Bryn may choose either a $1,000 scholarship or a trip to National 4-H Congress in Atlanta.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Bryn’s service projects relate to alleviating hunger in his community and include planning, prepping, and serving meals; organizing food packaging events; making weekend snack packs; and preparing meals for the homeless shelter.

He also coordinated a club project which improved the Black Hawk Historic Site. As a participant of Speaking for Illinois 4-H, he introduced urban youth to food production. Bryn wants a career in law.

“4-H has provided me a way to not only learn about different areas but to actually DO the work of the project, whether that’s making furniture for my family, wiring a room, speaking with legislators, or organizing and implementing plans to help those who experience hunger in my community,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.