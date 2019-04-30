Christina McDonough of the Scott County Health Department has been recognized by the Iowa Department of Public Health as a leader in nutrition and physical activity.
McDonough, the community transformation consultant for the health department, was the Established Nutrition and Physical Activity Leader award for her vision of “an Iowa where healthy living is accessible, valued and supported by all.”
By focusing on businesses, restaurants, communities and community coalitions, McDonough tries to ensure Scott County receives education and support to make changes to improve the nutrition and health of the community.
She also serves on the boards of the Food Rescue Partnership, the Quad-Cities HEARTSafe Coalition, and Bi-State Regional Trails Committee.
