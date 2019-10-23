U.S. Air Force Airman Collin J. West graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

West is the son of Andrew W. and Kimberly A. West of Sherrard, Ill.

He is a 2017 graduate of United Township High School, East Moline.

