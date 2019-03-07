Collin Leo Burnett of Troop 199 in Bettendorf has achieved the distinguished rank of Eagle Scout.

He has earned 50 merit badges during his nine-year scouting career. He has held such leadership positions as patrol leader and librarian within his troop.

His Eagle Scout project was to provide new gutters and downspouts with rain barrels on two garages at the St. Paul Lutheran Church Community Garden in Davenport. He worked with 21 others to increase the self-sustainability of the garden from October 13-23, 2018.

Collin is the son of Matt and Diana Burnett of Davenport, and a sophomore at Assumption High School. His 3.5 grade point average has earned him a place on the honor roll. His college plans are to attend IUPUI in Indianapolis, majoring in motorsport engineering.

