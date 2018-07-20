David A. Gier, professor and director of the University of Iowa School of Music, has been appointed dean of the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance. His appointment is effective Oct. 1 and runs through Sept. 30, 2023.
Gier, who is the principal trombonist for the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra, also was named the Paul Boylan Collegiate Professor of Music.
Although Gier will be new to the faculty, he will be returning to a familiar setting; he received his bachelor of music degree, with high distinction, from SMTD in 1983.
He served for six years on the faculty of Baylor University before joining the University of Iowa as an assistant professor in 1995. He was promoted to associate professor with tenure, in 1998 and to professor in 2008. He received the Collegiate Scholar Award at the time of promotion “for exceptional achievement.”
He became the director of the University of Iowa School of Music in 2010 and was appointed as the inaugural Erich Funke Professor in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences in 2014.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.