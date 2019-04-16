Local quilter, fiber artist, and lecturer Diane Murtha of Bettendorf has been invited to exhibit her quilts at the “Madison County Airing of the Quilts” on Saturday, April 27, in Winterset, Iowa.

Murtha, who has been quilting for 30 years, will display 12 of her quilts ranging from traditional to art quilts at the Cutler-Donahoe covered bridge.

