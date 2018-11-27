Elizabeth Woolley is one of 76 teachers to be selected for participation in the 2018-2019 Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms (Fulbright TGC) Program.

Woolley is a language arts instructor at Bettendorf High School.

The Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program (Fulbright TGC) is a year-long professional development opportunity for U.S. elementary, middle, and high school teachers to develop skills for preparing students for a competitive global economy. 

Woolley will participate in a Global Education Symposium in February before traveling to a foreign country for an intensive international field experience. 

