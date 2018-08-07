Ellen Craig of Bettendorf was selected to attend the 2018 Teacher Institute on Storytelling and the Visual Arts at The National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.
Craig, a teacher at Bettendorf Middle School, was one of only 52 participants at the six-day event, which brought together K-12 teachers from across the country to explore the connection of storytelling to learning, and the ways teachers can use art objects with storytelling activities in the classroom.
Part of the program emphasized interpreting narrative works of art, while building language and critical thinking skills. Creative writing activities focused on the unique stories objects can generate with imagination. Other sessions used visual art as prompts for dramatic interpretation and how music could be used to convey values, immortalize historic events or deliver messages.
